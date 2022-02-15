DALLAS (KDAF) — Lyric Stage celebrates Black History Month with Ragtime in concert at the Majestic Theatre this month.

The performances will be from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, with the following times:

Thursday, Friday, Saturday — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday — 2:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $38. You can get your tickets by clicking here.

Fun fact: one of the characters in the show is Harry Houdini, who once performed at the Majestic Theatre in real life!

Plot synopsis (according to Lyric Stage’s website): Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, Lyric Stage’s second production, Ragtime, weaves together three distinctly American tales – that of a daring, young African American ragtime musician, a stifled, white, upper-class wife, and a determined Jewish immigrant father – united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they discover the surprising interconnections of the human heart and confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.