The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Still trying to make plans for your New Year’s Eve celebration? Winstar’s Lucas Oil Live wants to start the new year early, with four days of NYE celebrations.

Dec. 28 starts the countdown to the new year, with Lynyrd Skynyrd. The band will be performing to celebrate 50 years since their legendary debut album.

The New Year’s Eve festivities continue with standup comedian Ron White. White will be performing on Dec. 29. Following his performance, Midland will take the stage on Dec. 30.

New Year’s Eve will go out with a bang with country star, Blake Shelton!

Lucas Oil Live arena holds 6,500 people with three levels of premium seating, eight concession stands, as well as an exclusive VIP lounge and private suites.

Tickets for these events can be found here. Check out the dates and times below:

Official NYE Weekend Lineup (12/28 – 12/31):

Lynyrd Skynyrd – 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28

Ron White – 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29

Midland – 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30

Blake Shelton – 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31