DALLAS (KDAF) — In a lunchtime update on Wednesday the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says that the winter weather data isn’t showing them any surprises so far. “The forecast is on track and there are no surprises in the weather data so far.”

The NWS adds that precipitation is developing from the west and freezing temperatures are making their way into North Texas.

To go along with their lunchtime update, NWS Fort Worth also shared out a map of, “When will it hit my house?” With 8 million people within North/Central Texas, it wouldn’t be able to answer everyone, therefore, they shared a map with timings for numerous cities in the area.

“Rain will change to ice and road conditions will deteriorate by the time listed,” according to NWS Fort Worth.

National Weather Service Fort Worth