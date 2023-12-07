DALLAS (KDAF) — Luke Bryan will headline the American Western Weekend in Arlington on March 8-9, 2024.

The American Western Weekend is a one of a kind, multi-event competition featuring 11 Western sporting disciplines and live music entertainment. The sporting disciplines include steer wrestling, bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing, team roping and more.

Luke Bryan is scheduled to play the opening night of the event on Friday, March 8 at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

Bryan is a country music singer, songwriter, and television personality. He’s a five time Entertainer of the Year winner from both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. With over 75 million records sold, he’s one of the best-selling music artists. Since 2018, Bryan has also been a judge on American Idol.

Tickets for the Friday night performance begin at $24. Get your tickets here.