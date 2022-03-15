DALLAS (KDAF) — A lucky Texas Lottery player struck some gold with a Cash Five ticket in the city of Irving.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning ticket for Monday night’s Cash Five drawing was sold in the Dallas County city. The ticket was sold at a Kroger on Grauwyler Road.

The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers (2, 8, 17, 20, 28) to get the $25K prize. There were 81 other players that won a secondary prize of $350 after matching four of the five winning numbers for the March 14 drawing.

Before the weekend arrived there was another Cash Five win; this time the winning ticket was sold at a Circle K in El Paso. That ticket also matched all five numbers from the March 10 drawing to win $25,000.