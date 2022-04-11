DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday is going to be a warm, breezy day with a low chance of thunderstorms according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

“Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, very breezy and warm with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. There is a low chance of thunderstorms but any storm that does manage to develop will be capable of large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. South winds will prevail between 15 and 25 mph with some gusts to 35 mph. There will be an elevated fire threat west of US-281 this afternoon.”