DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans can expect another hot day in the region after a cloudy morning will turn sunny and mostly sunny into the afternoon.

There will be an active dryline across West Texas that will lead to strong-severe storms west of North and Central Texas. “Storms will likely develop across West Texas this afternoon along a dryline. The storms will then move eastward through the late afternoon, weakening as they become removed from the associated source of lift,” NWS Fort Worth said.

As the storms move east they will most likely weaken, however, a storm or two is possible in the far western portions of the region. “Although we can’t rule out a storm in the extreme western portions of North Texas, the overall probability will be low. The greatest severe weather threat will remain in West Texas.”