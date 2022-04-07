DALLAS (KDAF) — Chances are you have heard of or even witnessed the competitive eating show Man v. Food. The legendary show pitted regular guy Adam Richman against some of the nation’s most competitive eating challenges.

Nowadays, Adam is no longer the host of the show, and that honor now goes to Casey Webb.

For all of the challenges completed on the show’s more than five-season run, did you know that the show’s very first challenge was in Texas?

That’s right, kicking off the pilot episode of Man v. Food was Amarillo steakhouse The Big Texan, where Adam had to not only finish a massive 72 oz steak in under an hour, but he had to finish all of his sides and his drink.

If you’ve seen the episode you know that he reigns victorious in this challenge, but many others did not share the same fate.

If you’re feeling up for the challenge, the restaurant encourages you to give it a go. According to the restaurant’s official website, you do not need to make a reservation to compete. Challenge attempts are available during all business hours.

The challenge, if you so dare, involves the following:

One 72-ounce steak cooked to your liking

One shrimp cocktail

One baked potato

One salad

One roll

The entire meal must be consumed in one hour. You must pay for your meal in full upfront (a full $72); however, if you finish the challenge, they will issue you a refund.

Visit bigtexan.com for more information.