DALLAS (KDAF) — Set the mood and the ambiance early as you dine in the dark for Valentine’s at the Fairmount Dallas.

The Pyramid at Fairmont Dallas will host a Dining in the Dark experience where guests will enjoy a three-course meal completely in the dark.

The dishes will remain a secret, challenging you to trust your taste buds and sense of smell. The knowledgeable servers will expertly guide you through the mystery menu, encouraging you to unravel the flavors with each bite.

