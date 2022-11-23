DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re feeling the holiday lag that can happen to anyone with the rush that is this time of year, you might an espresso drink, or two to really get yourself in gear.

While we know coffee lovers are plentiful in Texas and Dallas specifically, espresso is on top of the mind as Wednesday, November 23 is National Espresso Day!

“What’s the difference between espresso and just plain coffee? According to professional baristas, it doesn’t really matter what kind of bean you use, or how it’s roasted — it’s all in the way the beans are brewed. Forcing pressurized water through finely-ground coffee beans produces a concentrated brew with its signature delicate foam,” NationalToday said.

So, in order to ensure your holiday season is filled with love and plenty of energy, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best shops around Dallas for espresso:

Ascension Coffee – Design District

Union Coffee House – Oak Lawn

Full City Rooster – South Dallas

Watermark Coffee

LDU Coffee – Lower Greenville

Cultivar Coffee Roasting

Drip Coffee

Houndstooth Coffee – Lower Greenville

Weekend Coffee – Downtown