DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to gumbo, there’s no question that Louisiana is the king of this cuisine, but what about getting a bowl locally in North Texas to substitute the drive to Cajun land?
Wednesday, October 12 is National Gumbo Day! NationalToday and lovers of gumbo agree that seasoning is necessary for any form of cooking but none more-so than in Cajun cuisine. “It’s a time to appreciate this heavily seasoned, savory state dish of Louisiana. Although, gumbo is a perfect bit of indulgence any day, anywhere! Gumbo typically consists of strongly-flavored stock with meat or shellfish, a thickener, and seasoned vegetables.”
We wanted to give you a feel for this exclusive food right in Dallas, so we checked Yelp’s list of the best gumbo at restaurants around town:
- Charlie’s Creole Kitchen – Lower Greenville
- Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen
- Swamp Cafe – North Dallas
- Granny’s Cajun Cooking
- Mickle Cajun Kitchen
- New Orleans Crab Shack
- Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory – East Dallas
- Chris’s Specialty Foods
- TJ Cajun Seafood & Wings – Lake Highlands
- Aunt Irene’s Kitchen – South Dallas