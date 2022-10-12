Delicious gumbo with prawns, baby okra and sausage in a bowl on a black table with napkin and silver spoon, view from above, close-up

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to gumbo, there’s no question that Louisiana is the king of this cuisine, but what about getting a bowl locally in North Texas to substitute the drive to Cajun land?

Wednesday, October 12 is National Gumbo Day! NationalToday and lovers of gumbo agree that seasoning is necessary for any form of cooking but none more-so than in Cajun cuisine. “It’s a time to appreciate this heavily seasoned, savory state dish of Louisiana. Although, gumbo is a perfect bit of indulgence any day, anywhere! Gumbo typically consists of strongly-flavored stock with meat or shellfish, a thickener, and seasoned vegetables.”

We wanted to give you a feel for this exclusive food right in Dallas, so we checked Yelp’s list of the best gumbo at restaurants around town:

Charlie’s Creole Kitchen – Lower Greenville

Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen

Swamp Cafe – North Dallas

Granny’s Cajun Cooking

Mickle Cajun Kitchen

New Orleans Crab Shack

Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory – East Dallas

Chris’s Specialty Foods

TJ Cajun Seafood & Wings – Lake Highlands

Aunt Irene’s Kitchen – South Dallas