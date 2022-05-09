DALLAS (KDAF) — The estimated annuitized jackpot for the Texas Lottery game Lotto Texas has reached $13 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

That’s an estimated cash value of $8.38 million according to the lottery. There was no Lotto Texas jackpot winner from the May 7 drawing.

However, there were four secondary prize winners who got five out of the six numbers correct. Two of them win $6,067 each while the other two chose Extra! to win $16,067 each.

The lottery tweeted, “Here’s some #MondayMotivation! TONIGHT’S #LottoTexas® jackpot is up to an estimated $13 MILLION! Pick up a ticket at a Texas Lottery® retailer near you.”