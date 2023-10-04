The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s spooky season and some of us are just in the mood to be scared and terrified.

Said to have a reputation as, “one of the best haunted houses in the country,” this place may want to be added to your list of haunts.

Cutting Edge Haunted House is located in Fort Worth and is a 2015 Guinness World Record holder for one of America’s best and largest haunted houses, according to their website.

“Located in a 100-year-old abandoned meat packing plant in a section of Fort Worth historically dubbed as “Hell’s Half Acre,” the Cutting Edge Haunted House is built upon a foundation of fear. The meat packing equipment from the Old West is still in use, but now it is a two-story human processing area. Realistic looking human mannequins are hoisted up to the second level and brought through the entire meat packing process until the conveyor system brings the butchered corpses back to the first level. The old meat-packing plant in downtown Fort Worth is a great home for the fantastic special effects that our loyal customers have come to expect,” their website read.

Find out more information on their website for a fright-tastic time.