DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers are headed into the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Friday, and tickets to the fall classic are in high demand.

North Texas has always been a sports lovers paradise, with professional, major league, and minor league sports teams for baseball, basketball, football, hockey, soccer, and yes, even pickleball. Fans will show up in force at Globe Life Field in Arlington for games one and two of the World Series, before the series moves to Arizona for games three and four. If necessary, games five and six would also be played here in Arlington.

Limited single game tickets are available for games one and two on Oct. 27 and 28. The Texas Rangers website also notes that a limited number of additional seats may become available at a later date.

Fans can also check resale sites, including StubHub, Seat Geek and Vivid Seats, who are all listing seated tickets and standing room only tickets. Though being in the ballpark where it happens comes at a cost — even standing room tickets are going for about $400 each.

High ticket prices are nothing new for fans trying to witness baseball history. The average ticket price for the 2011 World Series, the last time the Rangers played in the series, was around $900. In 2010, the first time the Rangers ever made it to the final stop in the postseason, it was over $1,200.

Here’s the World Series schedule:

Friday, Oct. 27: Game 1 – Arizona at Texas

Arizona at Texas Saturday, Oct. 28: Game 2 – Arizona at Texas

Arizona at Texas Monday, Oct. 30: Game 3 – Texas at Arizona

Texas at Arizona Tuesday, Oct. 31: Game 4 – Texas at Arizona

Texas at Arizona Wednesday, Nov. 1: Game 5 (if necessary) – Texas at Arizona

Texas at Arizona Friday, Nov. 3: Game 6 (if necessary) – Arizona at Texas

Arizona at Texas Saturday, Nov. 4: Game 7 (if necessary) – Arizona at Texas

First pitch for all games is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. CT, and for those of us watching from home, each game will be aired on FOX.