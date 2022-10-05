DALLAS (KDAF) — We all are looking for ways to get into the fall spirit and while the temperatures around North Texas are still warm, that doesn’t mean the fall fun has to wait for it to cool off.

Don’t miss out on the Fall Fest at the star in Frisco on Saturday, October 8!

The event says, “Fall is here and we’re celebrating everyone’s favorite season with our inaugural Fall Fest at The Star! Join us on Saturday, October 8th for a full day of fall fun for the whole family. From the Beer Garden and Oktoberfest-inspired games, to football and live music, to a petting zoo, face painting, fall photo moments, and autumn-inspired bites, the first-ever Fall Fest at The Star will be one you can’t miss!”

Get in the full fall spirit in Frisco this weekend with a beer garden, petting zoo, live music & entertainment, family fun, crafts, games, and more. It’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star.

Here’s a little more information about parking and traffic for the Saturday event:

The Star in Frisco