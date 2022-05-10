DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a job, FedEx Supply Chain is hiring!

May 10 and May 11, the company will be hosting hiring events in Coppell to look for candidates to fulfill the company’s list of open, full-time positions. They will be located at 1150 Northpoint drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Positions include:

Operations manager

Warehouse worker

Electronic Technician

Maintenance Technician

Lead

Forklift Operator

Production coordinator

To view all their job postings, click here.