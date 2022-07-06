DALLAS (KDAF) — We understand that the job market is tough out there. If you’re looking to make a career change, or you’re in the market for a job, the DFW Airport could be your next move.
On Twitter, the airport says, “The airport is hiring for dozens of positions across our departments and there may be a role perfect for you.”
The airport has openings in the following departments:
- Police & Fire
- Customer Experience & Revenue
- Infrastructure & Development
- Operations
- Administration & Diversity
- Finance & ITS
- Global Strategy & Development
- Innovation
To see what openings they have, click here.