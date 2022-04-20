DALLAS (KDAF) — 420 is here and that means folks around the world will be consuming cannabis/marijuana on Wednesday, April 20 to celebrate the international holiday while also advocating for its legalization.

What are the laws about cannabis/marijuana in Texas? According to the Texas State Law Library, “In Texas and federal law, recreational use of marijuana is still illegal.”

Here’s a quick look at Texas law regarding marijuana:

Intentionally or knowingly delivering marijuana is a criminal offense of varying severity based on the amount of marijuana delivered. (Law here)

The possession of marijuana is a criminal offense of varying severity depending on the amount of marijuana possessed. (Law here)

The knowing delivery of a controlled substance, including marijuana, to a person younger than 18 years of age a felony in the second degree. (Law here)

According to the Law Offices of Richard C. McConathy, “Marijuana possession penalties in Dallas can vary depending on a number of factors, including the amount of the substance and whether the alleged offender has any previous drug convictions.”

Here’s a quick look at some marijuana penalties in Dallas:

An individual charged with an amount of two ounces or less can be convicted of a Class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a jail sentence of up to 180 days and/or a fine up to $2,000.

An individual charged with an amount of more than two ounces but less than four ounces can be convicted of a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a jail sentence of up to one year and/or a fine up to $4,000.

An individual charged with an amount of five pounds or less but more than four ounces can be convicted of a felony of the third degree, which is punishable by a prison sentence ranging from two to ten years and/or a fine up to $10,000.

An individual charged with an amount of 2,000 pounds or less but more than 50 pounds can be convicted of a felony of the second degree, which is punishable by a prison sentence ranging from two to 20 years and/or a fine up to $10,000.

An individual charged with an amount of more than 2,000 pounds can be convicted of a felony of the first degree, which is punishable by life in prison or a term ranging from five to 99 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000.