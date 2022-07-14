DALLAS (KDAF) — In Texas, you’ve got history, Tex-Mex, BBQ, and sports, but the king of all things in the Lone Star State is high school football.

Sure, other states like California, Florida, Georgia and others stake their claim to have some of the best high school football in America but even still it doesn’t rival Texas.

So, we wanted to take a quick look at the top 2023 Texas football recruits and where they rank in 247Sports Composite. When it comes to the top 10, defense wins championships and being a top-tier defender will get you higher on the recruiting list it seems.

According to 247Sports, these are some of the top recruits in the Lone Star State:

David Hicks: Defensive lineman, Paetow High School Anthony Hill: Linebacker, Ryan High School Rueben Owens: Running back, El Campo High School – Committed to Louisville Javien Toviano: Cornerback, Martin High School Jackson Arnold: Quarterback, Guyer High School – Committed to Oklahoma Johntay Cook II: Wide receiver, DeSoto High School – Committed to Texas Malik Muhammad: Cornerback, South Oak Cliff High School Jaquaize Pettaway: Wide receiver, Langham Creek High School – Committed to Oklahoma Peyton Bowen: Safety, Guyer High School – Committed to Notre Dame Bravion Rogers: Cornerback, La Grange High School – Committed to Texas A&M

Of course, there are many other recruits on the list and the top 50 is stacked with five and four stars that have committed to top-tier Power 5 programs. For the full list from 247, click here!