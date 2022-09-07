DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you believe it’s already hump day? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared a look at the forecast for not only the end of the week but the weekend and early next week.

As the work week moves from Thursday to Friday rain chances will fall off and only be near Central Texas. North Texans should expect highs at or above the seasonal norm.

“By later this week, North and Central Texas will continue to see low chances for showers and thunderstorms across primarily Central Texas. Though widespread severe weather is not expected, Highs in the lower to mid 90s will and humid conditions will create plenty of instability for a few more robust storms with pea hail, very gusty outflow winds, and brief heavy downpours and minor flooding,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the weekend arrives it will be dry and near seasonal temperatures before a cool front arrives on Sunday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Next weekend into early next week is expected to be dry with a cool front bringing slightly cooler and less humid conditions behind a cold front Sunday through Tuesday. Highs remain in the lower to middle 90s on Saturday, with highs mid 80s to lower 90s with breezy north-northeast moving into Monday.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas