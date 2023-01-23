DALLAS (KDAF) — The beginning of this week in North Texas will prove to be a little rollercoaster as a cool seasonable Monday turns to a potentially snowy Tuesday, but it’ll end quickly before some rain chances return over the weekend.

The National Weather Service center reports some wintry mix is possible on Tuesday but the region should only experience minor travel impacts in the northwestern portion near the Red River.

Things will heat back up from midweek to week’s end as Saturday will see the return of rain chances.

“Behind Tuesday’s system, chilly weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Temperatures will gradually increase as we head into the weekend, with rain chances returning on Saturday. Our next strong cold front looks to arrive sometime Sunday,” NWS Fort Worth said.