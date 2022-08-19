DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is scrambling to secure their weekend plans on Friday as rain could be present around the southern portion of the region and as rain is possible over the next week, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

On Friday, storm chances mainly dwell in the southern portion of North Texas, into Central Texas as highs will hit the lower 90s with winds from the east/southeast. “Morning clouds and some fog will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. An old frontal boundary will continue to serve as a focus for scattered showers and storms mainly across our Central Texas counties this afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 90s with light east-southeast winds.”

The center also shared an outlook of how much rainfall areas across North Texas could see over the coming week. “Ensemble forecasting can give us a perspective on possible rainfall amounts, If we take all the individual forecasts that comprise the ensemble and order them from driest to wettest, we can calculate percentiles, which can be converted to probability of exceedance. In other words, there is a 75% chance of exceeding the 25th percentile value, but only a 25% chance of exceeding the 75th percentile value. There is a 50% chance that amounts will be between the 25th and 75th percentiles.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas