DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s no secret but it’s going to be a cold over the North Texas weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s-40s around the region.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Big changes to our sensible weather ahead for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Some areas could see below freezing temperatures, especially in our northwestern region.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth also shared a look at next week’s weather with more cold temps in the forecast along with a stormy Monday in North Texas.

Monday will see numerous showers and thunderstorms starting the week off with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s/low 40s. The rest of the week looks much less likely for storms but the cold weather will definitely continue.

“Well below average temperatures will continue through the week with highs generally in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Monday will see some showers and thunderstorms before clearing out Monday night,” NWS Fort Worth says.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas