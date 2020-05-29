Local organizations to host “Feed 5000” at Paul Quinn College

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- On June 2nd, Minnie’s Food Pantry, 10th Episcopal District of the AME Church, K104 and Smooth R&B 105.7 will unite together to “Feed 5000” at Paul Quinn College.

Starting at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. they will be handing out food in the parking lot next to Paul Quinn College, in aims of serving the communities that have been most impacted by COVID-19.

The boxes of healthy, non perishable foods and fruits will be distributed on a first come, first served basis delivered via drive through.

“We are always thrilled to serve the community, especially in hard- hit areas like southern Dallas, where I was born and most of my family was raised,” stated by CEO and founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry, Sheryl “Action” Jackson.

There will be surprise giveaways and a special appearance by host of Dede in the Morning, Dede McGuire of K104, which is a media sponsor along with Smooth R&B 105.7.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://minniesfoodpantry.org/ or http://www.10thdistrictame.org/