DALLAS (KDAF) — June is Cancer Awareness Month and one local nail salon gave back in a special way.

Fun on the Run’s Yolanda Williams sat down with Janet Shimek, the owner of Frenchie’s nail salon, to learn more about their initiative to pamper cancer survivors. Frenchie’s prides itself on its intentional design that takes the extra mile to ensure they are as clean as possible for sensitive guests.

As a cancer survivor herself Janet understands that survivors can be “a little bit self-conscious about how their hands and their feet look, [we] want to make sure that where they’re going is clean and comfortable” she explained.

Watch the full interview above. You can also find Frenchies modern nail care on Instagram, Facebook and book appointments by calling or downloading their app.