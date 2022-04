DALLAS (KDAF) — I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% excited that Lizzo will be in Dallas in late October 2022.

The American Airlines Center announced that Lizzo will be bringing The Special Tour to town along with special guest Latto on Friday, October 28.

Tickets for the show will be available on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. However, if you just can’t wait the presale will be live by using code SPECIAL until 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Tickets can be found here for the show in October.