DALLAS (KDAF) — Moving in with your potential partner is a big relationship milestone, one that can lead to another milestone unintentionally, marriage.

Common Law Marriage is a marriage that exists without going through the formal marriage process, and exists, rather, by proving certain facts about the relationship. Those facts include: living together, enrolling on each other’s health insurance, joining a gym and putting “married” to get a price decrease, etc.

Texas formally recognizes Common Law Marriage and if you’re not careful, you could end up getting into trouble.

For example, all the income you have been earning during your “marriage” is now considered community property. The money you saved while your partner was spending all of theirs is now the property of the community (both of you). Community property is usually divided evenly amongst partners in divorce.

Jennifer Hargrave, the owner of Hargrave Family Law, joined Morning After to talk more about Common Law Marriage.