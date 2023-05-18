DALLAS (KDAF) — Admit it.

We’ve all dreamed of waking up inside the world of our favorite Disney movie! Here in DFW, we have the unique opportunity to do just that with the Immersive Disney Animation experience.

With Disney’s 100 years of animation, creative geniuses have used technology to turn the entire Lighthouse Art Space into the Happiest Place on Earth. In collaboration with New York’s Gazillion Bubble Show, Disney and the Immersive team incorporate smoke filled bubbles into the show to enhance the experience.

The show also allows Disney fans learn about how their favorite animated movies were created.

Learn more about getting tickets to Immersive Disney Animation at Lighthouse Art Space in Dallas here.