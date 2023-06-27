DALLAS (KDAF) — “Imagination, life is your creation”, those Aqua lyrics have never rung more true except at Dallas Dollhaus.

For $250+/hr, this studio in Arlington can be used to live out your Barbie girl dreams. There are two locations, one in Arlington and the other in Fort Worth.

Credit: Dallas Doll haus

“Dallas Dollhaus is a pink one-of-a-kind destination for photo/video shoots, and any other content curation. Hidden inside an unsuspecting two-bedroom apartment, each room contains a chandelier (8ft ceilings), unique vintage finds, and so much more to discover,” Peerspace describes the studio space.

To book your fantasy shoot click here.