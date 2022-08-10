DALLAS (KDAF) — A little bit of rain never truly hurt anybody but North Texas could use a lot of it. However, a little will do for now but that doesn’t change the hot temperatures forecasted for the end of the work week and weekend for the region.

Wednesday could see some scattered storms throughout the region as the same goes for Thursday and Friday along with seasonably hot temps.

“The rest of the workweek will feature seasonably hot temperatures under partly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Rain chances are highest Wednesday along and south of the I-20 corridor, then across Central Texas Thursday and Friday. Not everyone will see rain. The primary threats with the storms will be gusty winds, brief downpours, and lightning,” NWS Fort Worth says.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The center also says, “Rain may be in the forecast in the next few days, but not much relief for drought conditions and lake levels is expected. As population grows, so will resource demand. Please visit http://waterisawesome.com as a useful conservation resource for the region.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As Saturday may serve as the last chance for some rain anytime soon, Sunday through Wednesday of next week could see temps back in the triple-digits across the region as a warming trend is expected for the next work week.

“Low rain chances will continue across Central Texas Saturday afternoon, but North Texas should remain rain-free. The ridge will continue to build southward and result in a warming trend and dry weather across the region. Triple digit heat will return by Monday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas