One of many pepperoni-themed items that will be available on the Galleroni.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love pizza? Who doesn’t? But do you love pizza enough to buy a pizza-themed Starry Night painting?

Little Caesars, known for its popular (and highly delicious) hot and ready pizzas will sell pizza-themed art on its Instagram page for one day only. Art pieces will be sold for $9.99, the same price as its newest Fanceroni Pepperoni pizza.

“We’re happy to give Little Caesars fans the chance to snag some limited-edition pizza swag for only $9.99,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing for Little Caesars, Greg Hamilton. “Just like our newest pizza, this National Pepperoni Pizza Day promotion gives customers the opportunity to get some upscale goods at really incredible prices.”

Pieces for sale include pepperoni pizza scented candles, a cupped ‘roni chair, and even a beverage chest. The art will go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Offer ends at 11:59 that day.

