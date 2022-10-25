DALLAS (KDAF) — Sports fans are some of the most dedicated fans ever.

They will travel great distances, spend tons of money on tickets and merchandise, and stay loyal even through the low moments.

However, some fans show a bit more dedication than others.

A new study from BetTexas.com has ranked which NHL teams have the most and least dedicated fans and Dallas Stars fans ranked in the bottom 10.

Out of 31 teams on the list, Dallas Stars fans ranked 22nd beating fans of the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Anaheim Ducks and more.

“But while Stars fans aren’t making their way to American Airlines Arena at a high enough rate, they have supported the team through likes, comments, and shares. Dallas ranked a tad above the average on the ‘Fan Engagement’ category that focused heavily on social media performance,” the report said.

