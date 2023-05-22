DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has its very own peculiar treasures that make it a haven for the bizarre and unconventional.

The city is alive with a thriving subculture, attracting eccentric people and activities. Dallas thrives on embracing the weird and the quirky. There are a few places to check out that defy norms and capture the eye of imagination.

Uncover the mysteries that are held in these alluring and inviting Dallas shops. Check out the top ten best oddities in Dallas, according to Yelp:

Curiosities, 8920 Garland Rd. Dolly Python, 1916 N. Haskell Ave. Horror Freak, 1424 Brown Tr Ste. C Bedford Voodoo Chile, 5643 Bell Ave We Are 1976, 313 N Bishop Ave. DFW Mantiques, 301 W Eighth St Benny Jack Antiques, 1026 N Riverfront Gypsy House, 421 N Tyler St Society, 403 N Bishop Ave Bewitched Denton, 529 Bryan St

So, whether you’re a seasoned seeker of the peculiar or simply curious explore the stranger side of Dallas that lies beneath the surface.