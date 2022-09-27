The Up & Running Grant program annually awards 50 notable eBay sellers each with $10,000 plus customized mentorship, training and tools.

DALLAS (KDAF) — eBay has announced the recipients of its 2022 Up & Running Grant program and it looks like many Texas businesses will be getting some much-needed financial help.

“Small business is the heartbeat of eBay, and we’re inspired every day by the millions of entrepreneurs whose passion, innovation and ambition drive one of the most trusted and richly stocked marketplaces in the world,” Adam Ireland, GM and VP, eBay U.S., said in a news release.

The program is designed to support small businesses across the country with the capital and resources they need to scale, grow and thrive online. It rewards 50 eBay sellers with $10,000 along with mentorship, training and tools they need to succeed and thrive.

“What we continue to hear from small business owners is that access to capital, to a community, and to business development resources are vital to their growth – and we will continue to invest in tools, advocacy and programs like the Up & Running Grant to enable their success and unlock their potential,” Ireland said in the release.

Competing against almost 15,000 businesses across the nation, here are the Texas businesses that are to receive a grant:

