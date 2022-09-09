DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2022 CMA Award nominees have been announced, and this year plenty of Texas artists made the Lone Star State very proud.

No matter the outcome, getting a nomination at all is a feat within itself that should be celebrated. So, in the spirit of celebrating Texas country music artists, we are highlighting the Texans nominated for this year’s awards.

Here are the nominees from Texas

Miranda Lambert – Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Palomino”)

– Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Palomino”) Cody Johnson – Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Til You Can’t”), Music Video of the Year (“Til You Can’t”)

– Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Til You Can’t”), Music Video of the Year (“Til You Can’t”) Maren Morris – Album of the Year (“Humble Quest”)

– Album of the Year (“Humble Quest”) Midland – Vocal Group of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Longneck Way To Go”), Music Video of the Year (“Longneck Way To Go“)

– Vocal Group of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Longneck Way To Go”), Music Video of the Year (“Longneck Way To Go“) Parker McCollum – New Artist of the Year

For the full list of nominations, click here.