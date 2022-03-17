PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Don’t like wearing green? Wear a green thumb instead on this Saint Patrick’s Day.

In lieu of the holiday, Plano’s Parks and Recreation Department has tweeted out a list of parks to visit on this beautiful Saint Patrick’s Day.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Plano’s parks wear their green exceptionally well each spring thanks to the care and maintenance of our Parks team🍀🌳🍀Step into nature and enjoy the sunshine!”

Here is their list:

Saigling House

Bob Woodruff Park South

Shawnee Park

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve