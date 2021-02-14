LIST: School districts close or go virtual due to winter weather

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Ice on a redbud in Georgetown from Lori Lorimor

Here is the list of schools closing due to winter weather.
*updated at 5:21pm on Sunday

    Athens 
Athens ISD  |  Closed Through Tuesday
    Blooming Grove 
Blooming Grove ISD  |  Closed Tuesday
    Canton 
Canton ISD  |  Closed Through Tuesday
    Fort Worth 
Castleberry ISD  |  Virtual Learning Only Tomorrow
    Plano 
Collin College – All Campuses  |  Virtual Learning Only Through Tomorrow
    Ennis 
Ennis ISD  |  Virtual Only: Tue & Wed
    Farmersville 
Farmersville ISD  |  Virtual Only: Tue & Wed
    Fort Worth 
Fort Worth ISD  |  Virtual Learning Only Tuesday
    Gainesville 
Gainesville ISD  |  Virtual Only: Tue & Wed
    Burleson 
Hill College – Burleson Campus  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Cleburne 
Hill College – Cleburne Campus  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Hillsboro 
Hill College – Hillsboro Campus  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Krum 
Krum ISD  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Arlington 
Lil Images of Blessings CLC  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Midlothian 
Midlothian ISD [WEB]  |  Virtual Learning Only Through Tuesday
    Irving 
Miss Bloomingdales Academy  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Paradise 
Paradise ISD  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Paris 
Paris ISD  |  Virtual Learning Only Tomorrow
    Paris 
Paris Junior College  |  Closed Through Tuesday
    Quinlan 
Quinlan ISD  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Waxahachie 
Southwestern Assemblies of God University  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Fort Worth 
TCU  |  Closed Today
    Corinth 
Terry’s Treehouse Learning Center – Corinth  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Dallas 
Texas A&M University – College of Dentistry   |  Closed Through Tuesday
    Red Oak 
Texas State Technical College North TX  |  Virtual Learning Only Tomorrow
    Fort Worth 
Texas Wesleyan University  |  Closed Through Friday; Virtual Only
    Dallas 
Texas Woman’s University – Dallas  |  Virtual Only Sun-Tue
    Denton 
Texas Woman’s University – Denton  |  Virtual Only Sun-Tue
    Dallas 
University of North Texas (Dallas)  |  Virtual Learning Only Tomorrow
    Denton 
University of North Texas (Denton)  |  Closed Through Tomorrow
    Arlington 
University of Texas at Arlington  |  Closed Tomorrow; Check Virtual Options
    Fort Worth 
UNT Health Science Center – FW  |  Closed Tomorrow; Essential Personnel Only
    Venus 
Venus ISD  |  Virtual Only: Tue-Thu
    Weatherford 
Weatherford College – All Campuses  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Irving 
Allison’s Clubhouse Learning Center  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Carrollton 
Castle Hills Montessori  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Frisco 
Castle Montessori of Frisco  |  Closed Tomorrow
    McKinney 
Castle Montessori of McKinney  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Plano 
Castle Montessori of Plano  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Flower Mound 
Castle Mound Montessori  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Keller 
Children’s Learning Adventure Keller  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Plano 
Children’s Learning Adventure Willow Bend  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Garland 
Children’s Treehouse Buckingham – Garland  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Flower Mound, Dallas, Col 
Coram Deo Academy  |  Closed Through Tuesday
    Dallas 
CreativeMinds Childcare Center Dallas  |  Closed Through Tomorrow
    Irving 
Heartland Montessori Academy – Irving  |  Closed Through Tomorrow
    McKinney 
Heartland Montessori Academy – McKinney [WEB]  |  Closed Through Tomorrow
    Wylie 
Kids Unlimited  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Mesquite 
Lil Rascals Learning Center  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Dallas 
MediaTech Institute  |  Closed Through Tuesday
    Red Oak 
New Horizons Academy  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Irving 
Primrose School of Valley Ranch  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Denton 
St. Paul Christian Learning Center  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Farmers Branch 
STEAMspark Montessori Experience  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Frisco 
Sunshine House Early Learning Academy – Frisco  |  Delayed 3 hours
    Little Elm 
Sunshine House Early Learning Academy – Little Elm  |  Delayed 3 hours, 45 minutes
    North Richland Hills 
Sunshine House Early Learning Academy – North Richland Hills  |  Delayed 3 hours
    Van Alstyne 
Uptown Kids Childcare & Learning Center  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Cedar Hill 
Village Tech Schools  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Denton 
Wellspring Christian Academy  |  Classes Canceled
    Burleson 
Christ Chapel Bible Church – Burleson  |  Closed Today
    Fort Worth 
Christ Chapel Bible Church – Fort Worth  |  Closed Today
    Willow Park 
Christ Chapel Bible Church – Willow Park  |  Closed Today
    Dallas 
Divine Mercy of Our Lord Catholic Church  |  Closed Today
    Fort Worth 
First Baptist Church of Fort Worth  |  Today 10:30 AM Services Canceled
    Waxahachie 
First United Methodist Church – Waxahachie  |  Closed Through Tomorrow
    Fort Worth 
Life.Church Fort Worth  |  Closed Today
    Keller 
Life.Church Keller  |  Closed Today
    Mansfield 
Life.Church Mansfield  |  Closed Today
    McKinney 
Our Savior Lutheran Church  |  Closed Today
    Dallas 
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church  |  Closed Through Tuesday
    Frisco 
Preston Trail Community Church Frisco  |  Closed Today
    McKinney 
Preston Trail Community Church McKinney  |  Closed Today
    Flower Mound 
Trietsch Memorial UMC  |  Closed Today
    Fort Worth 
Meals on Wheels Tarrant County [WEB]  |  Closed Through Tuesday
    Mansfield 
Aqua-Tots Swim School Mansfield  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Dallas 
CitySquare  |  Closed Tomorrow
    McKinney 
Collin Central Appraisal District  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Burleson 
ISC Manufacturing  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Cleburne 
La Moderna   |  Evening Shift Canceled
    Denton 
SPAN Transit  |  Closed Tomorrow
    Dallas 
Tenet Healthcare Corporation   |  Closed Tomorrow

