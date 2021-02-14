LIST: School districts close or go virtual due to winter weather

Here is the list of schools closing due to winter weather.
*updated at 5:21pm on Sunday
| Athens
Athens ISD | Closed Through Tuesday
| Blooming Grove
Blooming Grove ISD | Closed Tuesday
| Canton
Canton ISD | Closed Through Tuesday
| Fort Worth
Castleberry ISD | Virtual Learning Only Tomorrow
| Plano
Collin College – All Campuses | Virtual Learning Only Through Tomorrow
| Ennis
Ennis ISD | Virtual Only: Tue & Wed
| Farmersville
Farmersville ISD | Virtual Only: Tue & Wed
| Fort Worth
Fort Worth ISD | Virtual Learning Only Tuesday
| Gainesville
Gainesville ISD | Virtual Only: Tue & Wed
| Burleson
Hill College – Burleson Campus | Closed Tomorrow
| Cleburne
Hill College – Cleburne Campus | Closed Tomorrow
| Hillsboro
Hill College – Hillsboro Campus | Closed Tomorrow
| Krum
Krum ISD | Closed Tomorrow
| Arlington
Lil Images of Blessings CLC | Closed Tomorrow
| Midlothian
Midlothian ISD [WEB] | Virtual Learning Only Through Tuesday
| Irving
Miss Bloomingdales Academy | Closed Tomorrow
| Paradise
Paradise ISD | Closed Tomorrow
| Paris
Paris ISD | Virtual Learning Only Tomorrow
| Paris
Paris Junior College | Closed Through Tuesday
| Quinlan
Quinlan ISD | Closed Tomorrow
| Waxahachie
Southwestern Assemblies of God University | Closed Tomorrow
| Fort Worth
TCU | Closed Today
| Corinth
Terry’s Treehouse Learning Center – Corinth | Closed Tomorrow
| Dallas
Texas A&M University – College of Dentistry | Closed Through Tuesday
| Red Oak
Texas State Technical College North TX | Virtual Learning Only Tomorrow
| Fort Worth
Texas Wesleyan University | Closed Through Friday; Virtual Only
| Dallas
Texas Woman’s University – Dallas | Virtual Only Sun-Tue
| Denton
Texas Woman’s University – Denton | Virtual Only Sun-Tue
| Dallas
University of North Texas (Dallas) | Virtual Learning Only Tomorrow
| Denton
University of North Texas (Denton) | Closed Through Tomorrow
| Arlington
University of Texas at Arlington | Closed Tomorrow; Check Virtual Options
| Fort Worth
UNT Health Science Center – FW | Closed Tomorrow; Essential Personnel Only
| Venus
Venus ISD | Virtual Only: Tue-Thu
| Weatherford
Weatherford College – All Campuses | Closed Tomorrow
| Irving
Allison’s Clubhouse Learning Center | Closed Tomorrow
| Carrollton
Castle Hills Montessori | Closed Tomorrow
| Frisco
Castle Montessori of Frisco | Closed Tomorrow
| McKinney
Castle Montessori of McKinney | Closed Tomorrow
| Plano
Castle Montessori of Plano | Closed Tomorrow
| Flower Mound
Castle Mound Montessori | Closed Tomorrow
| Keller
Children’s Learning Adventure Keller | Closed Tomorrow
| Plano
Children’s Learning Adventure Willow Bend | Closed Tomorrow
| Garland
Children’s Treehouse Buckingham – Garland | Closed Tomorrow
| Flower Mound, Dallas, Col
Coram Deo Academy | Closed Through Tuesday
| Dallas
CreativeMinds Childcare Center Dallas | Closed Through Tomorrow
| Irving
Heartland Montessori Academy – Irving | Closed Through Tomorrow
| McKinney
Heartland Montessori Academy – McKinney [WEB] | Closed Through Tomorrow
| Wylie
Kids Unlimited | Closed Tomorrow
| Mesquite
Lil Rascals Learning Center | Closed Tomorrow
| Dallas
MediaTech Institute | Closed Through Tuesday
| Red Oak
New Horizons Academy | Closed Tomorrow
| Irving
Primrose School of Valley Ranch | Closed Tomorrow
| Denton
St. Paul Christian Learning Center | Closed Tomorrow
| Farmers Branch
STEAMspark Montessori Experience | Closed Tomorrow
| Frisco
Sunshine House Early Learning Academy – Frisco | Delayed 3 hours
| Little Elm
Sunshine House Early Learning Academy – Little Elm | Delayed 3 hours, 45 minutes
| North Richland Hills
Sunshine House Early Learning Academy – North Richland Hills | Delayed 3 hours
| Van Alstyne
Uptown Kids Childcare & Learning Center | Closed Tomorrow
| Cedar Hill
Village Tech Schools | Closed Tomorrow
| Denton
Wellspring Christian Academy | Classes Canceled
| Burleson
Christ Chapel Bible Church – Burleson | Closed Today
| Fort Worth
Christ Chapel Bible Church – Fort Worth | Closed Today
| Willow Park
Christ Chapel Bible Church – Willow Park | Closed Today
| Dallas
Divine Mercy of Our Lord Catholic Church | Closed Today
| Fort Worth
First Baptist Church of Fort Worth | Today 10:30 AM Services Canceled
| Waxahachie
First United Methodist Church – Waxahachie | Closed Through Tomorrow
| Fort Worth
Life.Church Fort Worth | Closed Today
| Keller
Life.Church Keller | Closed Today
| Mansfield
Life.Church Mansfield | Closed Today
| McKinney
Our Savior Lutheran Church | Closed Today
| Dallas
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church | Closed Through Tuesday
| Frisco
Preston Trail Community Church Frisco | Closed Today
| McKinney
Preston Trail Community Church McKinney | Closed Today
| Flower Mound
Trietsch Memorial UMC | Closed Today
| Fort Worth
Meals on Wheels Tarrant County [WEB] | Closed Through Tuesday
| Mansfield
Aqua-Tots Swim School Mansfield | Closed Tomorrow
| Dallas
CitySquare | Closed Tomorrow
| McKinney
Collin Central Appraisal District | Closed Tomorrow
| Burleson
ISC Manufacturing | Closed Tomorrow
| Cleburne
La Moderna | Evening Shift Canceled
| Denton
SPAN Transit | Closed Tomorrow
| Dallas
Tenet Healthcare Corporation | Closed Tomorrow