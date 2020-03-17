LIST: Restaurants and stores in North Texas offering special delivery and pick-up services

Many businesses in DFW are offering special delivery rates or take out options as a response to coronavirus.

As North Texas responds to coronavirus by social distancing and staying home, many restaurants and stores are offering delivery or take-out options or special hours. Dallas recently shut down all restaurants and bars, limiting them to take out and delivery only. The ban also applies to gyms and theaters. These restrictions are evolving and other cities may soon follow suit.

While this is (very) far from a definitive list, we hope to at least give you some ideas. Service industry workers are especially hit hard by the coronavirus response. Patronizing these places, even if just take-out, is a small way to support these people and businesses and do some good.

If your favorite restaurant or store is offering special options in your neighborhood, use the form at the bottom to let us know!

Restaurants

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays offering food to eat at home, via Fridays To Go or delivery. By the end of this week, they will have curbside service for To Go orders, meaning guests can order, pay and receive their food without having to interact significantly with others.

Check your local restaurant for hours.

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana is offering online orders and free delivery until 4/3.

All restaurants will be open from 6:00 am – 10:00 pm. Dining room seating areas closed until further notice.

Buzzbrews

The 24-hour Dallas staple is serving the caffeinated brews and food through curbside pick up and delivery.

Check the specific location for hours.

Revolver Taco Lounge

Revolver is offering to-go orders through its curbside window.

Spiral Diner

If you’re vegan or vegetarian, you’re in luck. Spiral Diner has locations in Denton, Fort Worth and Dallas and are accepting to-go & pickup orders. They can also accommodate curbside pickup but please let them know when ordering.

Hours are 9AM – 9PM, every day until further notice.

Denny’s

Denny’s is now waiving all delivery fees until April 12th. This free delivery is available by simply ordering online at dennys.com.

Check local restaurants for hours.

Fireside Pies

Fireside Pies is offering curbside services for all to-go and pickup orders.

Delivery Services

Uber Eats is waving delivery fees for independent restaurants, GrubHub is deferring commission fees and matching all promotions for independent restaurants, and DoorDash has also waived commission fees.

Stores

Dollar General

Dollar General announced plans to dedicate the first hour of every business day to senior shoppers. Stores will also be closing one hour earlier.

Kroger

Kroger offers delivery and pick-up options. Check your local store for hours.

Tom Thumb

Tom Thumb also offers pick up and delivery, but just like all stores product availability may be fluid.

Albertsons

Albertsons also offers pick up and delivery, but just like all stores product availability may be fluid.

ALDI

ALDI stores across the comited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning.

Target

Target is staffing up teams to support services like Order Pickup and Drive Up.

Walmart

Walmart offers both delivery and pick-up services.

Is there a store or restaurant in your area we should add? Let us know!