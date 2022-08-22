DALLAS (KDAF) — Parts of North Texas are underwater as much of the metroplex is seeing heavy rain and flash flooding.

If you do not have to leave your place of residents, North Texas officials are urging you to stay home and stay safe. However, some people need to leave their homes and the Dallas Police Department is urging drivers to be safe and to avoid high water on roadways.

To help drivers avoid catastrophe, the department has released a list of the high water calls they have right now in the city of Dallas.

“Be prepared to find alternate routes today,” officials said in the tweet.

Here is their list:



Photos courtesy of the Dallas Police Department via Twitter.