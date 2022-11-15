DALLAS (KDAF) — The World Cup is about to get underway in just a few days, and if you don’t already have plans with friends and family you might want to gear up and plan to attend some watch parties around Dallas to get your fix in for the most-loved sport on earth.

The United States Men’s National Team is gearing up to face a major gauntlet in Group B against Wales, Iran, and England all the way over in the first World Cup in the Middle East.

From Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 the World Cup will be taking, well, the world by storm and Dallas will be filled with watch parties, especially for the USMNT Group Stage matches.

Dallas soccer destination and home team, FC Dallas will be hosting DFW’s largest watch party series in Frisco. Fans are invited to the club’s series of watch parties for each of the USNMT Group Stage matches at Toyota Stadium and inside the Gallagher Club at the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Here’s a look at the watch party schedule:

Monday, November 21: United States versus Wales

Friday, November 25: United States versus England

Tuesday, November 29: United States versus Iran

FC Dallas says, “All U.S. Group Stage matches kick off at 1PM with doors to each watch party at Toyota Stadium opening at noon. To secure your seat at the best watch party in North Texas, please visit https://bit.ly/fcdwatchparty to register.”

That’s not all…

Planet Ford Dallas also shared a list of watch parties happening around Dallas for the World Cup, “It’s a great time to be in Dallas when the World Cup is on. Soccer bars, breweries, and pubs often open early to usher in soccer fans. This year, the tournament will be held in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. Soccer fans have been waiting since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when France took the win. This year, fans will be watching closely to see who takes the lead.”

Peticolas Brewing Company

Happiest Hour

Frankie’s bar

Smithy

Benders Sports and Spirits

Longhorn Icehouse

Under Over

The Avenue Sports Grill

The Irishman Pub

Ojos Locos

Dubliner Irish Pub