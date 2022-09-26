DALLAS (KDAF) — There are so many fun and exciting things to do at this year’s State Fair of Texas.

Whether that be the food, the games, or the rides there is something for everyone here at this Texas-sized fair.

If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair’s more than three-week run. Here are all the artists scheduled to perform at the fair:

Summer Dean

Joshua Ray Walker

Damoyee

RC & The Gritz

Mariachi Rosas Divinas

State Fair Records All Star Band

Texicna

Remy Reilly

Bishop Avenue Hot Six

Thomas Csorba

Jamie Lin Wilson

DJ Mr. Rid

The O’s

El Nuevo Mi Son

Tomea & ‘Nem

Joshua Dylan Balis

Rosie Flores

Frankie Leonie

Brennen Leigh

Justin Pickard and the Thunderbird Winos

Matt Hillyer

Sabor Puro

Sarah Johnson

Dave Washburn Jazz Band

Squeezebox Bandits

Bree & The Fellas

Dezi 5

Mitchell Ferguson

Jaret Ray Reddick

Unfaded Brass Band

The Bodarks

Deep Fried Comedy

EJ Mathews

Lowbrow Collective

Emma Oliver

Jack Barksdale

Izzy Jeffery

Ryan Glenn

Simon Flory

Squeezebox Bandits Duo

Jolie Holliday & Sonny Burgess

Dallas Asian Strings

Nathan Mongol Wells

Jade Nickol

Terraplane Rounders

La Pompe

Honin

Chad Stockslager

Billy Law

Club Wood

Becky Middleton

Saborcito Puro

For more information, click here.