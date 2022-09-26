DALLAS (KDAF) — There are so many fun and exciting things to do at this year’s State Fair of Texas.
Whether that be the food, the games, or the rides there is something for everyone here at this Texas-sized fair.
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair’s more than three-week run. Here are all the artists scheduled to perform at the fair:
- Summer Dean
- Joshua Ray Walker
- Damoyee
- RC & The Gritz
- Mariachi Rosas Divinas
- State Fair Records All Star Band
- Texicna
- Remy Reilly
- Bishop Avenue Hot Six
- Thomas Csorba
- Jamie Lin Wilson
- DJ Mr. Rid
- The O’s
- El Nuevo Mi Son
- Tomea & ‘Nem
- Joshua Dylan Balis
- Rosie Flores
- Frankie Leonie
- Brennen Leigh
- Justin Pickard and the Thunderbird Winos
- Matt Hillyer
- Sabor Puro
- Sarah Johnson
- Dave Washburn Jazz Band
- Squeezebox Bandits
- Bree & The Fellas
- Dezi 5
- Mitchell Ferguson
- Jaret Ray Reddick
- Unfaded Brass Band
- The Bodarks
- Deep Fried Comedy
- EJ Mathews
- Lowbrow Collective
- Emma Oliver
- Jack Barksdale
- Izzy Jeffery
- Ryan Glenn
- Simon Flory
- Squeezebox Bandits Duo
- Jolie Holliday & Sonny Burgess
- Dallas Asian Strings
- Nathan Mongol Wells
- Jade Nickol
- Terraplane Rounders
- La Pompe
- Honin
- Chad Stockslager
- Billy Law
- Club Wood
- Becky Middleton
- Saborcito Puro
For more information, click here.