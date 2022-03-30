FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The 2022 Texas Collegiate Press Association’s (TIPA) 2022 Convention was held this past weekend (March 23-26) in Fort Worth at the Hilton.
This convention allows journalism students from campuses across the Lone Star State to participate in a variety of on-site competitions, job fairs, networking events, scholarship opportunities and more.
Results from the on-site competitions have just been released. Here are the following winners from each category:
TV Sports Writing
- Jessica Amaya – UT Rio Grande Valley
- Brandon Cerda – Midwestern State University
Radio Sports Writing
- Kyle Owen – Texas State
- Jonathan Dodd – UT Arlington
Radio News Writing
- Madelyn Weirich – Texas State
- Marissa Salinas – Midwestern State University
TV News Writing
- Braden Murray – Baylor
- Michael King – Tyler Junior College
Yearbook Design
- Omar Combie – Midwestern State University
- Josh McSwain – Baylor
- Jessi Mata – UT Rio Grande Valley
Feature Photography
- Kenya Zarate – Texas A&M Corpus Christi
- Vanessa Buentello – Texas State
- Chris Swann – Tyler Junior College
TV Announcing Spanish
- Paola Yanez – UT Arlington
- Thalia Doe Bravo – Midwestern State University
- Thalia Guzman – Texas A&M San Antonio
Radio Advertising
- Alyssa Hernandez – Del Mar College
- Corby Chaney – Midwestern State University
- Isaac Belota – Tyler Junior College
Print News Writing
- Ileana Garnand – University of North Texas
- Syndey Varner – Abilene Christian
- Ronni Reyna – Texas A&M Kingsville
Radio Announcing Spanish
- Bryan Garza – Texas A&M San Antonio
- Santiago Nunez – Tyler Junior College
- Yamile Mendez – UT Arlington
PR Release Writing
- Pooja Bhakta – Texas A&M Corpus Christi
- Nadia Gonzales – Texas State
- Abraham Mohamed – UT Arlington
Copy Editing
- Jill Bold – UT Arlington
- Rhema Joy Bell – University of North Texas
- Sarah Hernandez – Texas State
Editorial Cartoon
- Dylan Green – West Texas A&M
- Jordan Sosa – Texas A&M San Antonio
- Alex Hoben – Tarrant County College
Headline Writing
- Troylon Griffin II – Houston Clear Lake
- Jill Bold – UT Arlington
- Tyler Burkhardt – UT Dallas
Spanish News Writing
- Ana Ruiz Brictson – Baylor
Live Video News
- Miranda Salina – Midwestern State University
Erik Estrada – Texas A&M Kingsville
- Armando Villareal – Texas A&M San Antonio
- Madeline Moore – University of North Texas
Sports Action Photo
- Josh McSwain – Baylor
- Vanessa Buentello – Texas State
- Omar Zapata – UT Rio Grande Valley
Editorial Writing
- Harriet Ramos – Dallas College Eastfield
- Ara Dunwoody – Baylor
- Hannah Valencia – West Texas A&M
Newspaper Design
- Angelica Perez – UT Arlington
- Abbas Ghor – Tarrant County College
- Verilu Infante – UT Rio Grande Valley
Magazine Design
- First: Omar Combie – Midwestern State University
- Third (tie): Claudia Humphrey – UT Arlington
Third (tie): Tito Valdez – Del Mar College
Radio Announcing
- Alyssa Hernandez – Del Mar College
- Felix Balderas – UT Rio Grande Valley
- Zachary Smith – UT Arlington
TV Announcing
- Chiara Watson – Texas Wesleyan
- Leslie Willard – UT Rio Grande Valley
- Brenda Saldana – UT Arlington
TV Advertising
- Kara Villarreal – West Texas A&M
- Andrea Puyol – Del Mar College
- Jennifer Estrada Salinas – Midwestern State University
Feature Writing
- Maria Lawson – University of North Texas
- (tie) Harriet Ramos – Eastfield
(tie) Brianna Benitez – Texas State
PR Crisis Management
- Nadia Gonzales – Texas State
- Pooja Bhakta – Texas A&M Corpus Christi
- Mariah Bennett – Baylor
2-Person Photo Essay
- Brandon Donnor and Trennet Rhea – Dallas College Brook Haven
- Liliana Perez and Vanessa Buentello – Texas State
- Alex Hoben and Joel Solis – Tarrant County College
Print Advertising
- Emma Crisp – Stephen F. Austin State University
- Tito Valdez – Del Mar College
- Sophia L. Britto – West Texas A&M
Print Sports Writing
- Andrew Tineo – UT Arlington
- John Fields – University of North Texas
- Cade Harris – Dallas College Richland
News Photography
- Colin Stevenson – Midwestern State University
- Ward Sakeik – UT Arlington
- Rory Moore – Dallas College Eastfield