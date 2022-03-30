FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The 2022 Texas Collegiate Press Association’s (TIPA) 2022 Convention was held this past weekend (March 23-26) in Fort Worth at the Hilton.

This convention allows journalism students from campuses across the Lone Star State to participate in a variety of on-site competitions, job fairs, networking events, scholarship opportunities and more.

Results from the on-site competitions have just been released. Here are the following winners from each category:

TV Sports Writing

Jessica Amaya – UT Rio Grande Valley Brandon Cerda – Midwestern State University

Radio Sports Writing

Kyle Owen – Texas State Jonathan Dodd – UT Arlington

Radio News Writing

Madelyn Weirich – Texas State Marissa Salinas – Midwestern State University

TV News Writing

Braden Murray – Baylor Michael King – Tyler Junior College

Yearbook Design

Omar Combie – Midwestern State University Josh McSwain – Baylor Jessi Mata – UT Rio Grande Valley

Feature Photography

Kenya Zarate – Texas A&M Corpus Christi Vanessa Buentello – Texas State Chris Swann – Tyler Junior College

TV Announcing Spanish

Paola Yanez – UT Arlington Thalia Doe Bravo – Midwestern State University Thalia Guzman – Texas A&M San Antonio

Radio Advertising

Alyssa Hernandez – Del Mar College Corby Chaney – Midwestern State University Isaac Belota – Tyler Junior College

Print News Writing

Ileana Garnand – University of North Texas Syndey Varner – Abilene Christian Ronni Reyna – Texas A&M Kingsville

Radio Announcing Spanish

Bryan Garza – Texas A&M San Antonio Santiago Nunez – Tyler Junior College Yamile Mendez – UT Arlington

PR Release Writing

Pooja Bhakta – Texas A&M Corpus Christi Nadia Gonzales – Texas State Abraham Mohamed – UT Arlington

Copy Editing

Jill Bold – UT Arlington Rhema Joy Bell – University of North Texas Sarah Hernandez – Texas State

Editorial Cartoon

Dylan Green – West Texas A&M Jordan Sosa – Texas A&M San Antonio Alex Hoben – Tarrant County College

Headline Writing

Troylon Griffin II – Houston Clear Lake Jill Bold – UT Arlington Tyler Burkhardt – UT Dallas

Spanish News Writing

Ana Ruiz Brictson – Baylor

Live Video News

Miranda Salina – Midwestern State University

Erik Estrada – Texas A&M Kingsville Armando Villareal – Texas A&M San Antonio Madeline Moore – University of North Texas

Sports Action Photo

Josh McSwain – Baylor Vanessa Buentello – Texas State Omar Zapata – UT Rio Grande Valley

Editorial Writing

Harriet Ramos – Dallas College Eastfield Ara Dunwoody – Baylor Hannah Valencia – West Texas A&M

Newspaper Design

Angelica Perez – UT Arlington Abbas Ghor – Tarrant County College Verilu Infante – UT Rio Grande Valley

Magazine Design

First: Omar Combie – Midwestern State University

Third (tie): Claudia Humphrey – UT Arlington

Third (tie): Tito Valdez – Del Mar College

Radio Announcing

Alyssa Hernandez – Del Mar College Felix Balderas – UT Rio Grande Valley Zachary Smith – UT Arlington

TV Announcing

Chiara Watson – Texas Wesleyan Leslie Willard – UT Rio Grande Valley Brenda Saldana – UT Arlington

TV Advertising

Kara Villarreal – West Texas A&M Andrea Puyol – Del Mar College Jennifer Estrada Salinas – Midwestern State University

Feature Writing

Maria Lawson – University of North Texas (tie) Harriet Ramos – Eastfield

(tie) Brianna Benitez – Texas State

PR Crisis Management

Nadia Gonzales – Texas State Pooja Bhakta – Texas A&M Corpus Christi Mariah Bennett – Baylor

2-Person Photo Essay

Brandon Donnor and Trennet Rhea – Dallas College Brook Haven Liliana Perez and Vanessa Buentello – Texas State Alex Hoben and Joel Solis – Tarrant County College

Print Advertising

Emma Crisp – Stephen F. Austin State University Tito Valdez – Del Mar College Sophia L. Britto – West Texas A&M

Print Sports Writing

Andrew Tineo – UT Arlington John Fields – University of North Texas Cade Harris – Dallas College Richland

News Photography

Colin Stevenson – Midwestern State University Ward Sakeik – UT Arlington Rory Moore – Dallas College Eastfield