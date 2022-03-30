FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The 2022 Texas Collegiate Press Association’s (TIPA) 2022 Convention was held this past weekend (March 23-26) in Fort Worth at the Hilton.

This convention allows journalism students from campuses across the Lone Star State to participate in a variety of on-site competitions, job fairs, networking events, scholarship opportunities and more.

Results from the on-site competitions have just been released. Here are the following winners from each category:

TV Sports Writing

  1. Jessica Amaya – UT Rio Grande Valley
  2. Brandon Cerda – Midwestern State University

Radio Sports Writing

  1. Kyle Owen – Texas State
  2. Jonathan Dodd – UT Arlington

Radio News Writing

  1. Madelyn Weirich – Texas State
  2. Marissa Salinas – Midwestern State University

TV News Writing

  1. Braden Murray – Baylor
  2. Michael King – Tyler Junior College

Yearbook Design

  1. Omar Combie – Midwestern State University
  2. Josh McSwain – Baylor
  3. Jessi Mata – UT Rio Grande Valley

Feature Photography

  1. Kenya Zarate – Texas A&M Corpus Christi
  2. Vanessa Buentello – Texas State
  3. Chris Swann – Tyler Junior College

TV Announcing Spanish

  1. Paola Yanez – UT Arlington
  2. Thalia Doe Bravo – Midwestern State University
  3. Thalia Guzman – Texas A&M San Antonio

Radio Advertising

  1. Alyssa Hernandez – Del Mar College
  2. Corby Chaney – Midwestern State University
  3. Isaac Belota – Tyler Junior College

Print News Writing

  1. Ileana Garnand – University of North Texas
  2. Syndey Varner – Abilene Christian
  3. Ronni Reyna – Texas A&M Kingsville

Radio Announcing Spanish

  1. Bryan Garza – Texas A&M San Antonio
  2. Santiago Nunez – Tyler Junior College
  3. Yamile Mendez – UT Arlington

PR Release Writing

  1. Pooja Bhakta – Texas A&M Corpus Christi
  2. Nadia Gonzales – Texas State
  3. Abraham Mohamed – UT Arlington

Copy Editing

  1. Jill Bold – UT Arlington
  2. Rhema Joy Bell – University of North Texas
  3. Sarah Hernandez – Texas State

Editorial Cartoon

  1. Dylan Green – West Texas A&M
  2. Jordan Sosa – Texas A&M San Antonio
  3. Alex Hoben – Tarrant County College

Headline Writing

  1. Troylon Griffin II – Houston Clear Lake
  2. Jill Bold – UT Arlington
  3. Tyler Burkhardt – UT Dallas

Spanish News Writing

  1. Ana Ruiz Brictson – Baylor

Live Video News

  1. Miranda Salina – Midwestern State University
    Erik Estrada – Texas A&M Kingsville
  2. Armando Villareal – Texas A&M San Antonio
  3. Madeline Moore – University of North Texas

Sports Action Photo

  1. Josh McSwain – Baylor
  2. Vanessa Buentello – Texas State
  3. Omar Zapata – UT Rio Grande Valley

Editorial Writing

  1. Harriet Ramos – Dallas College Eastfield
  2. Ara Dunwoody – Baylor
  3. Hannah Valencia – West Texas A&M

Newspaper Design

  1. Angelica Perez – UT Arlington
  2. Abbas Ghor – Tarrant County College
  3. Verilu Infante – UT Rio Grande Valley

Magazine Design

  • First: Omar Combie – Midwestern State University
  • Third (tie): Claudia Humphrey – UT Arlington
    Third (tie): Tito Valdez – Del Mar College

Radio Announcing

  1. Alyssa Hernandez – Del Mar College
  2. Felix Balderas – UT Rio Grande Valley
  3. Zachary Smith – UT Arlington

TV Announcing

  1. Chiara Watson – Texas Wesleyan
  2. Leslie Willard – UT Rio Grande Valley
  3. Brenda Saldana – UT Arlington

TV Advertising

  1. Kara Villarreal – West Texas A&M
  2. Andrea Puyol – Del Mar College
  3. Jennifer Estrada Salinas – Midwestern State University

Feature Writing

  1. Maria Lawson – University of North Texas
  2. (tie) Harriet Ramos – Eastfield
    (tie) Brianna Benitez – Texas State

PR Crisis Management

  1. Nadia Gonzales – Texas State
  2. Pooja Bhakta – Texas A&M Corpus Christi
  3. Mariah Bennett – Baylor

2-Person Photo Essay

  1. Brandon Donnor and Trennet Rhea – Dallas College Brook Haven
  2. Liliana Perez and Vanessa Buentello – Texas State
  3. Alex Hoben and Joel Solis – Tarrant County College

Print Advertising

  1. Emma Crisp – Stephen F. Austin State University
  2. Tito Valdez – Del Mar College
  3. Sophia L. Britto – West Texas A&M

Print Sports Writing

  1. Andrew Tineo – UT Arlington
  2. John Fields – University of North Texas
  3. Cade Harris – Dallas College Richland

News Photography

  1. Colin Stevenson – Midwestern State University
  2. Ward Sakeik – UT Arlington
  3. Rory Moore – Dallas College Eastfield