DALLAS (KDAF) — Colder weather is coming to Texas this week and with heightened usage, some may be without power.

In the event that you are without power, there are ways to protect yourself from the elements. Here are a few tips from Plano Emergency Management:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed

Only use generators outdoors and away from windows

Do not use a gas stove to heat your home

Disconnect appliances and electronic to acoid damage from electrical surges

Use alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or power-dependent medical devices

If safe, go to an alternate location for heat or cooling

Check on neighbors