DALLAS (KDAF) — Colder weather is coming to Texas this week and with heightened usage, some may be without power.
In the event that you are without power, there are ways to protect yourself from the elements. Here are a few tips from Plano Emergency Management:
- Keep freezers and refrigerators closed
- Only use generators outdoors and away from windows
- Do not use a gas stove to heat your home
- Disconnect appliances and electronic to acoid damage from electrical surges
- Use alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or power-dependent medical devices
- If safe, go to an alternate location for heat or cooling
- Check on neighbors