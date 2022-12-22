DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is experiencing sub-freezing temperatures and this can cause some complications.

The cold weather could lead to power outages and that could leave you out in the cold. So, what do you do if you find yourself in that situation?

Officials with the City of Dallas say there are inclement weather shelters now open in the city. The following places will house you during the colder weather.

Austin Street Shelter Annex

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church

Warren United Methodist Church

J. Erik Jonsson Central Library

Be sure to continuously check the city’s website for changes and updates.