DALLAS (KDAF) — From the simpler and early years of Pong, video games have given many people something fun to do while hanging out at the house — now, it’s blossomed into the arena of top-tier competition with no signs of slowing down.

Esports are becoming prominent across the globe and along with it, professional organizations have formed to represent some of the top players in a multitude of different titles. Texas is home to some of the top organizations in North America.

Complexity Gaming — Frisco

Since 2003, Complexity Gaming has won over 140 championships in over 30 game titles. In 2017 Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys joined the team’s ownership. The organization is headquartered in Frisco at The Star. Complexity has a team of streamers, content creators and pro players across a multitude of gaming titles.

Envy Gaming — Dallas

What started as a professional Call of Duty team in 2007 has blossomed into a giant in the esports world, Envy Gaming. Based in North Texas, the organization competes, streams and produces content across some of the top gaming titles out now. Music superstar Post Malone is among the ownership group. In 2021, Envy merged with one of the most popular brands in esports, OpTic Gaming.

To go along with the top tier organizations in the Lone Star State, Mavs Gaming (Dallas Mavericks affiliate) is a part of the 2K League which is the competitive league alongside the popular NBA 2K game title — and the Houston Outlaws which is part of the Overwatch League which is the competitive league alongside the popular first-person-shooter Overwatch game title.