DALLAS (KDAF) — Music is in the air over the late April weekend in North Texas and you need to know what tunes will be ringing your ears.
Thursday, April 21:
- Turnpike Troubadours at Billy Bob’s Texas
- St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Granada Theater
- Thomas Csorba and Ryan Culwell at Kessler Theater
Friday, April 22:
- Turnpike Troubadours at Billy Bob’s Texas
- Girl Talk at Granada Theater
- Paul Oakenfold at Stereo Live Dallas
Saturday, April 23:
- Turnpike Troubadours at Billy Bob’s Texas
- Jacob Collier at The Factory in Deep Ellum
- Rosegarden Funeral Party, Upsetting and Smokey Mirror at Three Links
- Billy Strings at The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
- Four Twenty Takedown 2022 at Gary’s Garage
- Ubbi Dubbi 2022 at Texas Motorplex
Sunday, April 24:
- John Mayer at American Airlines Center