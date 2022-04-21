DALLAS (KDAF) — Music is in the air over the late April weekend in North Texas and you need to know what tunes will be ringing your ears.

Thursday, April 21:

Turnpike Troubadours at Billy Bob’s Texas

St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Granada Theater

Thomas Csorba and Ryan Culwell at Kessler Theater

Friday, April 22:

Turnpike Troubadours at Billy Bob’s Texas

Girl Talk at Granada Theater

Paul Oakenfold at Stereo Live Dallas

Saturday, April 23:

Turnpike Troubadours at Billy Bob’s Texas

Jacob Collier at The Factory in Deep Ellum

Rosegarden Funeral Party, Upsetting and Smokey Mirror at Three Links

Billy Strings at The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Four Twenty Takedown 2022 at Gary’s Garage

Ubbi Dubbi 2022 at Texas Motorplex

Sunday, April 24:

John Mayer at American Airlines Center