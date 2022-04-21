DALLAS (KDAF) — Music is in the air over the late April weekend in North Texas and you need to know what tunes will be ringing your ears.

Thursday, April 21:

  • Turnpike Troubadours at Billy Bob’s Texas
  • St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Granada Theater
  • Thomas Csorba and Ryan Culwell at Kessler Theater

Friday, April 22:

  • Turnpike Troubadours at Billy Bob’s Texas
  • Girl Talk at Granada Theater
  • Paul Oakenfold at Stereo Live Dallas

Saturday, April 23:

  • Turnpike Troubadours at Billy Bob’s Texas
  • Jacob Collier at The Factory in Deep Ellum
  • Rosegarden Funeral Party, Upsetting and Smokey Mirror at Three Links
  • Billy Strings at The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
  • Four Twenty Takedown 2022 at Gary’s Garage
  • Ubbi Dubbi 2022 at Texas Motorplex

Sunday, April 24:

  • John Mayer at American Airlines Center