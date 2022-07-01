DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July weekend is here and if you need to go to a city building in Arlington, you may wanna go today, as most of them will be closed Monday.
City of Arlington officials have released the official holiday hours for Fourth of July and it comes as no surprise that a lot of facilities will be unavailable. However, not everything will be closed.
Here is the City of Arlington’s official holiday hour schedule for Monday, July 4:
July 3 Openings
- George W. Hawkes Downtown Library, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Texas Rangers Golf Club
- Home Plate Restaurant, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lake Arlington Golf Course
- Ventana Grille, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Meadowbrook Park Golf Course
- Arlington Tennis Center
- The Beacon Recreation Center
- East Library and Recreation Center
- East Indoor Pool, noon to 6 p.m.
- Cliff Nelson Recreation Center
- Bad Königshofen Family Aquatic Center, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- California Lane Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brantley Hinshaw Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Don Misenhimer Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Beacon Splash Pad, noon to 6 p.m.
July 3 Closings
- Tierra Verde Golf Club
- Elzie Odom Athletic Center
- Dottie Lynn Recreation Center
- Allen Bolden Pool
- Howard Moore Play Pool
- Woodland West Pool
- Lake Arlington Office
- All public library locations, except George W. Hawkes Downtown Library
- Arlington Animal Services
July 4 Openings
- Texas Rangers Golf Club
- Home Plate Restaurant, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lake Arlington Golf Course
- Ventana Grille, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Meadowbrook Park Golf Course
- Lake Arlington Office
- Bad Könighofen Family Aquatic Center, noon to 6 p.m.
- Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center, noon to 6 p.m.
- Arlington Tennis Center, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- California Lane Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brantley Hinshaw Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Don Misenhimer Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Arlington’s Via Rideshare
July 4 Closings
- City Hall
- City Office Tower
- Arlington Municipal Court
- All public library locations
- Handitran office and Handitran special transportation services
- Arlington Animal Services Center
- Water Utilities South Service Center
- Parks and Recreation Department Administrative Office
- Tierra Verde Golf Club
- Elzie Odom Athletic Center
- The Beacon Recreation Center
- East Library and Recreation Center
- East Indoor Pool
- Woodland West Pool
- Allen Bolden Pool
- Howard Moore Play Pool
- Cliff Nelson Recreation Center
- Dottie Lynn Recreation Center
- Arlington ISD Natatorium
- Arlington Housing Authority
- Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Arlington RAPID
Garbage and recycling won’t be picked up on Fourth of July. For more information, visit arlingtontx.gov.