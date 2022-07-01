DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July weekend is here and if you need to go to a city building in Arlington, you may wanna go today, as most of them will be closed Monday.

City of Arlington officials have released the official holiday hours for Fourth of July and it comes as no surprise that a lot of facilities will be unavailable. However, not everything will be closed.

Here is the City of Arlington’s official holiday hour schedule for Monday, July 4:

July 3 Openings

George W. Hawkes Downtown Library, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Texas Rangers Golf Club

Home Plate Restaurant, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lake Arlington Golf Course

Ventana Grille, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meadowbrook Park Golf Course

Arlington Tennis Center

The Beacon Recreation Center

East Library and Recreation Center

East Indoor Pool, noon to 6 p.m.

Cliff Nelson Recreation Center

Bad Königshofen Family Aquatic Center, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

California Lane Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brantley Hinshaw Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Don Misenhimer Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Beacon Splash Pad, noon to 6 p.m.

July 3 Closings

Tierra Verde Golf Club

Elzie Odom Athletic Center

Dottie Lynn Recreation Center

Allen Bolden Pool

Howard Moore Play Pool

Woodland West Pool

Lake Arlington Office

All public library locations, except George W. Hawkes Downtown Library

Arlington Animal Services

July 4 Openings

Texas Rangers Golf Club

Home Plate Restaurant, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lake Arlington Golf Course

Ventana Grille, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meadowbrook Park Golf Course

Lake Arlington Office

Bad Könighofen Family Aquatic Center, noon to 6 p.m.

Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center, noon to 6 p.m.

Arlington Tennis Center, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

California Lane Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brantley Hinshaw Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Don Misenhimer Park Splash Pad, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Arlington’s Via Rideshare

July 4 Closings

City Hall

City Office Tower

Arlington Municipal Court

All public library locations

Handitran office and Handitran special transportation services

Arlington Animal Services Center

Water Utilities South Service Center

Parks and Recreation Department Administrative Office

Tierra Verde Golf Club

Elzie Odom Athletic Center

The Beacon Recreation Center

East Library and Recreation Center

East Indoor Pool

Woodland West Pool

Allen Bolden Pool

Howard Moore Play Pool

Cliff Nelson Recreation Center

Dottie Lynn Recreation Center

Arlington ISD Natatorium

Arlington Housing Authority

Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau

Arlington RAPID

Garbage and recycling won’t be picked up on Fourth of July. For more information, visit arlingtontx.gov.