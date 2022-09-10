DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the tragedy that occurred when two planes flew into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
North Texas does not forget what happened on that tragic day and there will be multiple events around the metroplex remembering that day. Here are some of those events:
- Prosper 9/11 Ceremony
- Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
- City Center 9/11 Memorial Tower Climb
- George W. Bush Museum and 9/11 Memorial Tour
- American Patriot Vanguard Inaugural 9/11 Memorial Ride
- Patriot Day Ceremony
- 9/11 Tribute at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
- City of Grapevine 9/11 21st Anniversary Day of Remembrance Ceremony
This is an evolving list. It will be updated when more information becomes available.