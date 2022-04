DALLAS (KDAF) — April 23 is National Record Store Day, I day celebrating this form of media that has returned to the mainstream recently.

If you want to get out there and celebrate here is Yelp’s list of the best record stores in Dallas:

Josey Records

Spinster Records

Good Records

Forever Young Records

The Spin Coffee and Vinyl

14th records

Top-Ten Record Shop

CD Universe

CD Warehouse

Retro Madness