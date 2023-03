DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember? Earth, Wind & Fire, and Lionel Richie are coming to Dallas on September 1st!

Yes, you read that correctly! They have announced their tour, and are scheduled to make a stop at the American Airlines Center.

Lionel Richie said, “This a tour that I have been trying to do for years and now it’s going to happen.”

Tickets will go on sale on March 13.